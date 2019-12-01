🎁Mike Goldberg surprises rescue: ‘We value what you do for the cats’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. What started in December of 2015 as our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness, evolved into our popular weekly CBS 6 Gives surprises.

“We’re in Mechanicsville at the new headquarters for Richardson’s Rescue, which is an organization we work with for Paws for Pets," Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said. "I’m going to go inside and surprise them for CBS 6 Month of Giving.”

Goldberg presented Richardson’s Rescue Executive Director Helen Miller with a gift card to help with expenditures like food and supplies for the kitties.

“We value what you do for the cats," Goldberg said. "You rescue the cats. You rehabilitate them. You find homes for all these really needy cats and kittens.”

"We really appreciate it and we really need it," Miller said. "Thank you very much."

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.