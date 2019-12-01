Central Virginia’s December outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November temperatures ended up a little over 4 degrees below normal. The month's precipitation stayed below 2", finishing almost 1.5" below normal.

Here is what a normal December is like for Richmond:

The month typically produces a little over three inches of liquid precipitation, and snowfall averages around 2".

Our first week of December will have near or slightly below normal temperatures. Highs will generally be in the lower 50s, but some upper 40s are expected Saturday.

The Richmond Christmas Parade looks dry and chilly.

While we will still have some cold weather this month, extended computer models are showing a milder trend as the month wears on.

December's temperature outlook from the National Weather Service has a large portion of the country with temperatures averaging above normal. The higher likelihood of that is in the Plains.

The precipitation outlook for our area is near normal, but the potential for above-normal values are just to our northwest.

