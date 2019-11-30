× Shots Fired into Chesterfield Home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield Police are asking the public for help to solve a late night shooting.

Police responded to a call for shots being fired into a residence in the 6200 block of Manuel Court just after 9:00 pm Friday night.

According to Lt. Russell Granderson with the Uniform Operations Bureau no one was hurt during the incident but the suspects fled in an unknown type vehicle and investigators have no description.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.