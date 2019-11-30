Richmond firefighter killed in Hopewell shooting on Thanksgiving

Shots Fired into Chesterfield Home

Posted 4:12 am, November 30, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield Police are asking the public for help to solve a late night shooting.

Police responded to a call for shots being fired into a residence in the 6200 block of Manuel Court just after 9:00 pm Friday night.

According to Lt. Russell Granderson with the Uniform Operations Bureau no one was hurt during the incident but the suspects fled in an unknown type vehicle and investigators have no description.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.