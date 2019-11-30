Shooting reported at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Camberwell Road for reports of a shooting at 7:30 p.m.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew spotted police on the scene at the South Pointe Landing apartments around 9 p.m.

Police have not yet confirmed if a shooting took place.

