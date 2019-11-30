☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Shooting reported at Chesterfield apartment complex

Posted 11:11 pm, November 30, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Camberwell Road for reports of a shooting at 7:30 p.m.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew spotted police on the scene at the South Pointe Landing apartments around 9 p.m.

Police have not yet confirmed if a shooting took place.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Google Map for coordinates 37.443564 by -77.449001.

