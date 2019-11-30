Bicyclist hit on Thanksgiving in Stafford; deputies looking for hit-and-run driver

STAFFORD COUNTY , Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist early Thanksgiving morning in Falmouth.

Deputies were called for reports of a man on a bicycle struck in the area of Cambridge and Carter streets just after 12:05 a.m. Thursday.

“Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who advised that he was riding his bicycle in the left turn lane on Cambridge Street when he was struck by a vehicle,” officials with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted. “The victim believes it was a white SUV.”

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were serious but non-life threatening, officials said.

Anyone with information that could help in the case is urged to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.