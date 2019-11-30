Jake Burns gets ‘some goodies’ to surprise reverend: ‘I’m about to cry’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. What started in December of 2015 as our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness, evolved into our popular weekly CBS 6 Gives surprises.

Reporter Jake Burns went shopping for toys at Walmart so he could surprise Rev. Constance Hollemon

She runs the Lotz of Love Toy Drive for needy children.

“Oh my goodness. I know you didn’t," Hollemon said when she saw Burns walking in with the bags of toys.

“Your man Jason told me to come over here and help you out a little bit. We do these things called CBS 6 Gives and he told me about Lotz of Love and the toy drive you guys are doing,” Burns said. “So we went and got some goodies at Walmart to make sure the kids have a fun holiday season."

Hollemon was stunned by the act of kindness.

“Thank you so much. I’m about to cry,” Hollemon said. “Oh my goodness, Jake... I wasn’t expecting this.”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.