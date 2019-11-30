Parishioners celebrate life of Dr. Dimitri Bradley, Richmond pastor killed in crash

RICHMOND, Va. — The faithful at City Church gathered to honor the life of their late pastor Saturday morning.

Dr. Dimitri Bradley, who was killed when his SUV crashed on the Downtown Expressway on Nov. 20, was remembered as a man of great integrity who deeply cared for others.

Hundreds of worshipers gathered at City Church to celebrate Bradley and continue his mission. Thousands more viewed a stream of the service available on Facebook and the City Church App.

“We believe we are supposed to be demonstrating kingdom living on this earth, and that’s what we’re celebrating,” said Terrance Jones, a minister at City Church. “We’re celebrating that God gave us an incredible gift in Dr. Bradley — and that we’re still here to live out that gift.”

City Church, which has more than 4,000 members, began in Henrico and now has locations on Oakley’s Lane and Midlothian Turnpike.

The 51-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.