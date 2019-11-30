Charlottesville man killed in ATV crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a 44-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash near Crozet Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a man found trapped under an ATV off Parsons Green Lane around 7:25 a.m.

Albemarle County Police said Chad D. Ervin, of Charlottesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The cause of the crash is not known at this time,” police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.