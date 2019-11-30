☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Charlottesville man killed in ATV crash

Posted 2:50 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:53PM, November 30, 2019

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a 44-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash near Crozet Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a man found trapped under an ATV off Parsons Green Lane around 7:25 a.m.

Albemarle County Police said Chad D. Ervin, of Charlottesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The cause of the crash is not known at this time,” police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

