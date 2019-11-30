Ashley Berry’s family shares Bible verse slain Richmond firefighter lived by

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of Ashley Nicole Berry, the veteran Richmond firefighter and mother of three who was killed in a shooting in Hopewell on Thanksgiving, released a statement Saturday morning.
"The family of Lieutenant Ashley Nicole Berry wishes to thank all who have shown love and support during this very difficult time. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers," the family's statement reads. "The family is very appreciative of the First Responders of the City of Hopewell, John Randolph Medical Center, VCU Medical Center in responding to this unfortunate and tragic situation. We are also forever grateful to the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services Department for their continued love and support during this trying time."
Berry's family also included the scripture they said the 33-year-old lived her life by: Matthew 17:20-21.
20) So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you. 21) However, this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Police: Sedan left shooting scene at 'high rate of speed'
Hopewell Police were called to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue for "shots fired and an individual who had been shot" just before 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Berry suffered "sustained serious gunshot-related injuries" and later died at an area hospital.
Police said a silver or gold SUV was spotted leaving the shooting scene at "a high rate of speed."
No arrests have been made in the case.
Police urged anyone who witnessed the shooting or was traveling in the area at the time to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anonymous tips can be made to the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or using the P3tips mobile app.
Fire officials: Mother of 3 'will be missed but never forgotten'
The veteran Richmond firefighter, who was a lieutenant assigned to Fire Station 21 on Jefferson Davis Highway, recently joined the Fire Marshals Office this year, Richmond Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Christopher Armstrong said.
"Lt. Berry was a valued member of our Fire Department family and the community as she served proudly since January 29, 2011," Richmond Fire officials posted on the department's Facebook page. ... She leaves behind three children. Please keep Lt. Berry's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be missed but never forgotten."
News of Lt. Berry’s death prompted condolences from firefighters and law enforcement from across Central Virginia.
"Another one of our young members taken too soon," officials with the Professional Firefighters Assoc. IAFF Local 995 posted on Twitter. "She cared about the job and tried to do it the right way."
This is a developing story