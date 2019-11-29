Richmond tattoo shop to host annual fundraiser for VCU Children’s Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — Are you looking for a way to give back to those in need this holiday season?

If you answered ‘yes’, mark your calendars and start collecting your donations for All For One Tatoo’s Miracle on Broad Street; an annual fundraiser to support the Children’s Hospital at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The fourth-annual event will take place on December 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richmond-based tattoo shop.

During the days leading up to the event, the shop will accept cash donations along with books, toys, and various items and necessities specifically requested by representatives from Children’s Hospital at VCU.

On the day of the event, the shop will hold a raffle with prizes from local businesses and restaurants, as well as original art donated by tattooers, artists, and makers from Richmond and beyond.

The family-friendly celebration will also include the opportunity for children and families to have their picture taken with Santa, decorate cookies, make arts and crafts, and receive a temporary tattoo.

In addition, All For One will be joined by a number of visiting tattooers and offering tattoo specials (to anyone 18 and over) on select designs.

Prices will be discounted for those donating cash and/or any items from Children’s Hospital’s wishlists.

All For One Tattoo is co-owned, along with Old Glory Tattoo in Petersburg, VA by tattooers Dave Locke and Matthew Stewart, opening its doors in 2011.

They held their first holiday tattoo fundraiser in 2016 and over the next three years, helped raise over ten-thousand dollars and collect truckloads of toys, benefitting Toys for Tots.

Locke is a former patient of Children’s Hospital at VCU. As a toddler of 18 months, he sustained a spinal cord injury at the 2nd vertebrae and from 1988 to 1993, he received curative treatments for the injury itself as well as physical, speech, occupational therapies.

In the years immediately following his time as a patient, Dave returned to Children’s Hospital during the holiday months dressed as Santa Claus to distribute gifts and toys to kids who came to be patients after him.