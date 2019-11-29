Richmond firefighter killed in Hopewell shooting on Thanksgiving

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after a Richmond firefighter was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving night in Hopewell.

Lt. Michael Langford with Hopewell Police said officers were called to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a call for “shots fired and an individual who had been shot” just before 11:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers along with Emergency Medical Services located a single adult female victim who had sustained serious gunshot related injuries,” Langford said.

The victim was taken to John Randolph Medical Center, but was transferred to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Langford said.

Police said a silver or gold-colored SUV was spotted leaving the shooting scene at “a high rate of speed.”

Police identified the victim as 33-year old Ashley Berry of Chesterfield.

Richmond Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Christopher Armstrong confirmed Berry was a member of the department.

According to the city’s online records, Berry was a lieutenant assigned to Fire Station 21 on Jefferson Davis Highway.

A witness told CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil that a child was with Berry when she was shot.

While on the scene of last night’s shooting Covil said he saw Hopewell Police detectives walking into a residence.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the shooting or was traveling in the area at the time to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Persons with info who wish to remain anonymous can call Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.