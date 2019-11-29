Firefighter killed on Thanksgiving helped deliver meals to needy families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Ashley Berry, the veteran Richmond firefighter and mother of three who was killed in a shooting in Hopewell on Thanksgiving, helped deliver meals to needy families earlier this week.

Reporter Shelby Brown, who founded the outreach organization Mission From The Heart, said she recently met Lt. Berry.

"We just met a few days ago and volunteered together when she and her team delivered Thanksgiving meals to needy families," Brown said.

Richmond Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Christopher Armstrong confirmed the 33-year-old was a member of the department who recently joined the Fire Marshals Office this year.

According to the city's online records, Berry was a lieutenant assigned to Fire Station 21 on Jefferson Davis Highway.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of one of our members," officials posted on the department's Facebook page. "Lt. Berry was a valued member of our Fire Department family and the community as she served proudly since January 29, 2011... She leaves behind three children. Please keep Lt. Berry's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be missed but never forgotten."

News of Lt. Berry’s death prompted condolences from firefighters and law enforcement from across Central Virginia.

"Another one of our young members taken too soon," officials with the Professional Firefighters Assoc. IAFF Local 995 posted on Twitter. "She cared about the job and tried to do it the right way."

We are at a loss for words. Another one of our young members taken too soon. Sister Berry was an E Board member of Local 995. She cared about the job and tried to do it the right way. She was a single mother of three and loved them unconditionally. Prayers please. @RFDVA pic.twitter.com/59ANuuPLqn — Richmond IAFF L-995 (@IAFFLocal995RVA) November 29, 2019

The Hopewell Police Department stand with our brothers and sisters of the Richmond Fire Department as we mourn the passing of Lieutenant Ashley Berry. Lieutenant Berry passed away on November 29, 2019 in the City of Hopewell, VA. She will be missed, but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/RbZOgz9DhK — Hopewell VA Police (@HopewellPolice) November 29, 2019

The men & women of the New Kent Sheriff’s Office stand with our brothers & sisters of the Richmond Fire Department as we all mourn the loss of Lt. Ashley Berry. Our condolences go out to Lt. Berry’s family, her agency and the entire community. RIP Lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/oP0FdWfG0w — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) November 29, 2019

The @CCPDVa extends our heartfelt condolences to our brothers & sisters at @RFDVA. We join you in mourning the tragic passing of Lt. Ashley Berry. May she Rest In Peace. @ChesterfieldVa — Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz (@ColJSKatz) November 29, 2019

Richmond Fire LT Ashley Berry was shot & killed last night in Hopewell. Please keep her family in your prayers, as well as her @RFDVA family. RIP Sister#RichmondFire

🖤❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Sc3niLINz0 — Officer C. Saunders 🇺🇸 (@RPDOfficerChris) November 29, 2019

Police: Sedan left shooting scene at 'high rate of speed'

Hopewell Police said Friday morning that they are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after officers were called to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a call for "shots fired and an individual who had been shot" just before 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

"Upon arrival, officers along with Emergency Medical Services located a single adult female victim who had sustained serious gunshot related injuries," Lt. Michael Langford said.

The victim was taken to John Randolph Medical Center, but was transferred to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Langford said.

Police said a silver or gold-colored SUV was spotted leaving the shooting scene at "a high rate of speed."

A witness told CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil that a child was with the victim when she was shot.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the shooting or was traveling in the area at the time to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Persons with info who wish to remain anonymous can call Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.