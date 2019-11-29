🌧️When large storm system will spread rain into Central Virginia this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our stretch of dry weather is coming to an end. A complex storm system will move across the country, spreading precipitation across the majority of the nation.

Heavy snow will hit the Rockies and northern Plains, with blizzard conditions possible.

This storm will bring rain to our area this weekend. Showers will spread from west to east Saturday afternoon into the evening. The initial edge of the rain will be fighting some dry air, so while the radar will look active, it might take a few hours for the rain to actually reach the ground.

While this will be just rain for the majority of the state, there could be some pockets of freezing rain in the higher elevations in western Virginia.

Rain will turn steadier and heavier Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will likely be gaps in the rain on Sunday, but occasional showers will be possible the entire day.

It will be chilly on Saturday with highs in the 40s. A warm front will try to push northward on Sunday, bringing back temps in the 50s.

This system will exit Sunday night. An area of low pressure will swing through on Monday with gusty breezes and the chance for a few showers.

