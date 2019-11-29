Resourceful, smart, funny and resilient Elyas needs forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elyas is truly resourceful, smart, funny and resilient. He has a very caring side and is fun to be around. Elyas is very charismatic and has a charm about him when meeting new people. He is athletic, has a strong interest in sports, specifically football and basketball, as well as video games. He is full of energy and also enjoys the quiet space and time that fishing allows. Elyas has a strong bond for his brother Amir and will need to maintain that relationship.

Elyas is a handsome, charismatic young man. He is athletic and enjoys sports, particularly, football and basketball, and riding his bike. Elyas also enjoys the finer things in life and is always excited about new technology and video games. He likes to travel, but is also very content to hang out at home or with his friends.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.