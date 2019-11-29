Gabrielle Harmon surprises ‘Puppy Palace’ woman who fostered 200-plus animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. What started in December of 2015 as our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness, evolved into our popular weekly CBS 6 Gives surprises.

Reporter Gabrielle Harmon recently surprised Aris Sydnor, who has been fostered more than 200 animals over the last six years.

Sydnor documents her journey on "The Puppy Palace RVA" Instagram channel, which has nearly 3,000 followers.

"I follow you,” Harmon explained. “We wanted to recognize all the work that you do to foster animals... It takes a lot of dedication and I don’t think a lot of people realize what you do for the animals that you take into your home.”

Sydnor said she loves animals.

“I like taking the ones nobody thinks is going to make it," Sydnor said. "Because honestly, it is their last chance to live. It’s their opportunity to actually be able to make it and that’s what we love doing.”

"Happy Holidays," Harmon said.

“It’s a very good surprise," Sydnor said. "Thank you!”

Click here if you would like to make a contribution to Sydnor's Amazon Wishlist.

