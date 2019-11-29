Family-owned nursery famous for Christmas poinsettias says legacy will live on after father’s death

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton nursery famous for its Christmas poinsettias has overcome a lot of challenges in recent years, including being nearly destroyed by Hurricane Irma, WFTS reported.

But now they face their biggest challenge yet, the loss of the man who made it what it is today.

Orban’s Nursery is a family business that’s been going strong for more than 100 years. It was started in Ohio, then in the 1940s, Tyler Orban’s grandfather moved it to Bradenton.

“He started doing poinsettias and it was a success,” said Tyler.

Tyler’s dad Marty took over the nursery in 1975. Tyler says his father had a green thumb and holiday spirit that no one could beat.

“He absolutely loved Christmas,” said Tyler.

That love caused business to explode going from 5,000 to 200,000 wholesale poinsettias and 50 different varieties.

The nursery sells most of its poinsettias to Publix during the holidays.

“My dad completely expanded it. They got in with Publix right at the beginning of Publix starting,” said Tyler.

But in recent years, Orban’s Nursery has overcome many storms.

A tornado hit the nursery in 2017 and a couple of months later, Irma destroyed many of the greenhouses.

But last week, the biggest challenge came. Marty lost his four-year battle with lung cancer.

“He really wanted to do a lap over the greenhouses one more time before he passed away but his health was too bad. So we took some videos for him,” said Tyler.

Now Tyler, who has been managing Orban’s since his dad got sick, is in charge. He’s using his dad’s spirit to get through the busiest season.

“It’s been hard. I think this is a good distraction because we all want to see the legacy continue,” said Whitney Bradberry, Marty’s daughter. “I’m just here to support my brother. He’s the one doing all the hard work.”

During their annual drive-thru poinsettia sale, that is open to the public on Nov. 30 from 9-3 p.m., Orban’s is donating a portion of the proceeds to lung cancer research in honor of Marty Orban.