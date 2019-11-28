Wayne Covil surprises Fort Lee soldier mom: ‘I’m extremely grateful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEE, Va. -- - It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. What started in December of 2015 as our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness, evolved into our popular weekly CBS 6 Gives surprises.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil returned to Fort Lee to surprise a deserving soldier, Specialist Mobley.

"For the sacrifices you make for the Army, for the sacrifices you make for our country and the sacrifice of being a single mom... we appreciate everything you do," Covil said.

The mother of two was stunned by the surprise.

"I was not expecting this. This is definitely a blessing. I’m just extremely grateful, because I get to do more than I expected for my children," Mobley said. "And my whole goal this year is to make sure they had a really great Christmas."

Mobley said she has dreamed of giving her children everything that she did not "have an opportunity to have growing up" for Christmas.

"So I’m extremely grateful for this," Mobley said. "Thank you guys for blessing me with this opportunity.”

“The only thing we ask is that some point when you can you pay it forward,” Covil said.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.