Trucker drives off I-64 and into the woods

Posted 7:04 am, November 28, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A crash on Interstate 64 east in Henrico has slowed traffic near the Staples Mill Road exit at mile marker 185 on Thanksgiving morning.

"At 5:29 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 28), Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Henrico County. A tanker tractor-trailer traveling east on Interstate 64 ran off the road at the 185 mile marker and into the woods," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation."

The center and right lanes remained classed at about 6:30 a.m.

