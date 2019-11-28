Why Richmond animal shelter kennels are empty on Thanksgiving will make your holiday

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) are counting their blessings during the Thanksgiving holiday.

That is because families are fostering all of the shelter’s 67 homeless pets over Thanksgiving.

“We are closing up today feeling exhausted and incredibly grateful to our RACC community,” officials posted on the RACC Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. “We sent 67 homeless pets into Thanksgiving Foster and our wards are almost completely empty. Thank you, thank you, thank you to our hardworking staff for putting in so many extra hours, to our volunteers for ALL their help and to wonderful foster families for opening up their heart and home to our shelter pets in need.”

Officials also shared sweet photos of the fosters, including a before and after of a dog named Granny, who was found near death in a Richmond alley a few months ago.

“We sent Granny into Thanksgiving Foster with a lovely family and little kids (her favorite),” officials posted. “From the streets of Richmond struggling to live to being cuddled and snuggled by two little girls. We are grateful for this little reminder that love really does win.”

Shelter officials said the dog survived two surgeries, which were funded by the RACC Foundation.

“The work we do at RACC is tough. Sometimes we stop just for a minute to see and feel the life saving that happens here. Our Thanksgiving Foster Program heals all of our hearts with the outpouring of support we receive to love the animals in our care,” officials wrote. “We fight hard for these animals who have never known kindness and we hope more than anything that other people can see their resilient beauty.”

While the shelter is empty, crews will work to “deep clean” the empty cages, officials said.

Officials are also some of the animals placed with their foster families could lead to forever homes.

RACC will reopen Sunday.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the RACC Foundation.