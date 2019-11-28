One in critical condition following Richmond shooting

Posted 8:49 pm, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50PM, November 28, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is in critical condition and another is injured following a shooting in Richmond’ s Oakwood neighborhood on Thanksgiving night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Briel Street where two people had been shot.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment with one receiving what appears to be life-threatening injuries.

Police say that one suspect is in custody following the shooting which allegedly stemmed from a “dispute.”

Detectives are currently investigating at this time.

 

