Man in critical condition following accidental shooting

Posted 12:00 am, November 28, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in life-threatening condition following an accidental shooting in Chesterfield Wednesday evening.

Around 5:15, police responded to the 8600 block of Branch Woods Lane for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.  Police believe that the victim was accidentally shot by a known person.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.  Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

