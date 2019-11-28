Man in critical condition following accidental shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in life-threatening condition following an accidental shooting in Chesterfield Wednesday evening.

Around 5:15, police responded to the 8600 block of Branch Woods Lane for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe that the victim was accidentally shot by a known person.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.