Man arrested after Petersburg iPhone sale turns into gunpoint robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been arrested after stealing an iPhone during an armed robbery in Petersburg on Thanksgiving.

Police say the victim was selling an iPhone 8 to an unknown person in Poplar Lawn Park when the suspect displayed a firearm, took the phone, and ran away.

Once on scene, the Police Department’s K9 Officer and K9 partner tracked to a location near where the crime occurred.

The K9 track was additionally validated by concerned citizens who informed Police Officers that they saw a person matching the description of the suspect, enter the residence.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Jason Edmonds, who was Positively Identified as the perpetrator by the victim.

Police remind anyone buying or selling merchandise from or to an unknown person to please utilize the Petersburg Bureau of Police’s Safe Exchange Zone.