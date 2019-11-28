Multi-vehicle wreck on I-95 north snarls traffic near Doswell

Police ‘asking for help’ in fatal Petersburg double shooting
Posted 12:07 pm, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, November 28, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A wreck snarled traffic on I-95 north in Hanover County on Thanksgiving Day.

VDOT officials said the multi-vehicle crash, which happened just past the exit for Doswell, has the interstate’s north left lane and shoulder closed.

Traffic was backed up more than 6 miles as of 12:05 p.m., officials said.

However, all lanes were back open and the delays had cleared by 1:30 p.m.

