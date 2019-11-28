Hundreds of folks run in Colonial Heights Turkey Trot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Hundreds of runners and walkers took part in the 8th annual Colonial Heights Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning.

More than 800 runners and walkers pre-registered for the event, which is organized by the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce.

“People are coming in from out of town to have Thanksgiving with their family,” CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said. “And they show up, but they also show up here to have the Turkey Trot.”

Alex Henderson, who ran ran the race for a second time this year, was first to cross the finish line.

Official said $5 from each registration, which is $20 for adults and $15 for students, goes to one of five city schools designated by the person running.

Additional percentages from the sales goes to the Fort Lee Holiday Helpers and the Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.