Spunky, sweet Kimberly will absolutely capture your heart

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kimberly is a spunky, sweet young woman that will absolutely capture your heart with her award-winning smile. Kimberly enjoys drawing, painting, and crafting, as they are her favorite ways to express her very creative nature. Kimberly also enjoys singing and has a beautiful voice.

When Kimberly is not creating art or singing, she is outside riding her bike and jumping on the trampoline.

Kimberly is very passionate about animals, especially cats and dogs. She would love to have a pet in her forever home as well as a warm, loving family who will encourage her fun, loving, and adventurous traits.

Kimberly sees her older siblings about once every couple of months and would like to continue that relationship, as they are a positive influence with Kimberly. Kimberly would do best in a home with no other siblings.

Kimberly's ideal forever home would be a family that could dedicate their time to Kimberly and ensure a consistent schedule in their everyday lives. Kimberly does well with structure, clear expectations, having certain chores to finish each day, and receiving praise for a job well done. Kimberly is so excited to meet her forever family.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.