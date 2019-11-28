Greyhound passengers delayed for more than 5 hours at Richmond station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Several Greyhound bus passengers reached out to CBS 6 for help on Thanksgiving Day after they said they had been stuck at the Richmond bus depot for several hours.

CBS 6 spoke with the passengers shortly after 10 a.m. and they said they had taken an overnight bus from New York on its way to Raleigh and stopped at the Richmond station around 4:30 a.m.

“They told us 30 to 45 minutes and then all they’re going to do is transfer drivers and we’ll be right back on our way,” said Moses Gibbs. “We’ve been here since 4:30 a.m. It’s now 10-something.”

Another passenger, Shondell Harris, said they were told they would leave at 6:25 a.m., but then the departure time kept getting delayed without information as to why.

“I didn’t find out until about 9:30 this morning why there was a layover,” said Stephanie Lugo, who was traveling to Fayetteville, NC with her two children. “I was trying to call corporate. I was trying to get information. Corporate would send me to customer service and then I was on hold for an hour.”

Passengers said they were eventually told the was no driver available for their bus. Some, like Lugo and Gibbs, said they had arranged for family members to come pick them up from North Carolina.

“Exactly. Because, we’ve seen buses that were supposed to leave from this depot come and go, but they’re telling us that they don’t know when they’re going to get a driver, but soon. As soon as they know they’re going to let us know and then we’ll board immediately,” said Lugo.

“I want them to apologize, but I just want them to be straight up with the information. Tell us what’s going on,” said Harris. “It’s just totally unacceptable.”

CBS 6 attempted to speak with Greyhound staff on-site about the rider’s complaints, but were told they could not speak to us. CBS 6 has also reached out to Greyhound’s media relations department but have not heard back.

A few minutes after CBS 6 attempted to speak with on-site staff, around 10:50 a.m., an announcement was made over the loud speaker announcing the bus in question would be departing and apologized for the delay.