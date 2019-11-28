1 killed in Richmond double shooting on Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. — One person was killed and another person was wounded in a double shooting in Richmond early Thanksgiving morning, according to Richmond Police.

Lt. Michael Alston said officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Creighton Road for a report of a shooting just after 4:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Alston said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital.

Alston said one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.

“Detectives are still currently on scene canvassing the area for any potential witnesses and collecting evidence,” Alston said around 7:30 a.m. “There is no suspect information to provide at this time.”

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.