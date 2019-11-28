Hopewell businesses sprayed with gunfire in apparent gang shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- With a crowded intersection and a busy shopping plaza not far away, bullets flew Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m, unsettling residents who live in Hopewell.

Witnesses say after shots were fired, a gold-colored Chevy Impala sped off down South 15th Avenue in Hopewell.

Randall Pearson said it was a blessing his business was in the way.

"They probably went right over and hit that restaurant and shattered windows,” Pearson said. “I mean it could've hit anywhere. It was random shots.”

Crime Insider sources say police recovered several types of rounds, as well as more than a dozen shell casings.

Mechanics at Pearson’s shop took cell video after at least two cars sped off.

Crime Insider sources say the shootout was most likely retaliation that was tied to gang activity. They say the suspects are likely from Hopewell and Petersburg.

"I mean, this is one of the busiest intersections in Hopewell. We are fortunate no innocent bystanders were hurt."

Police picked up evidence for about an hour after the shootout.

Any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 541-2202. You may also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.