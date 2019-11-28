Why Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for plumbers

DETROIT — While some are gearing up for a Thanksgiving meal with their families, plumbers are gearing up their busiest day of the year.

“It’s a lot of stuff you see in the plumbing world,” said Paul Washington, co-owner of PS Plumbing Services in Detroit.

Washington says he gets an additional 50 calls the day after Thanksgiving.

“I’m anticipating not seeing my husband and his crew, cause they are going to be busy,” said Sarita Washington, Paul’s wife who co-owns the business.

Plumbing company Roto-Rooter found business jumps 50 percent above an average Friday when compared to Black Fridat. The four-day Thanksgiving weekend brings a 21 percent increase over any other Thursday through Sunday period in the year.

Washington says most of the calls he gets are people trying to get rid of their Thanksgiving leftovers, stuffing items down the garbage disposal that don’t belong.

“If a person has a garbage disposal, they think they garbage disposal can take everything,” Washington said.

He says the garbage disposal can handle smaller items, like corn or peas, but bones or meat are a no-go. He’s also seen people use the toilet to flush away their leftovers.

“The people who don’t have a garbage disposal, they use the next best thing, which is a toilet,” he said.

Washington says they best way to guarantee your garbage disposals and toilets are maintained over the Thanksgiving weekend is to throw away leftovers in the garbage — where they belong.

“Take a second and just put it in the trash, then you won’t be seeing the plumber on Thanksgiving or a holiday when you are trying to entertain,” he said.

This story was originally published by Ali Hoxie on WXYZ.