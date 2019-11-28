Ahead of Black Friday, police warn shoppers to hold their purses tight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Four thieves from Miami, Florida who were arrested in Short Pump and charged with larceny, credit card theft, and obtaining money under false pretenses are part of a gang known as the Felony Land Gang, according to Crime Insider sources,

The members travel up and down the East Coast in search of easy opportunities, according to CI sources.

Henrico police say that the crooks are looking for unattended purses or unzipped purses with distracted owners.

They then steal wallets and use the cards minutes later, as seen on Friday.

Tariq Babzine works in retail saying he's aware of this type of crime, especially this time of year.

"We had a couple of instances last year that people were buying stuff without cards in their name and theft, so I know the game," he said.