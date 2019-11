× Overturned truck closes Chesterfield ramp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An overturned box truck is slowing traffic in Chesterfield.

The ramp from Jefferson Davis Highway south to Chippenham Parkway south is closed for clean up Wednesday morning, according to a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

