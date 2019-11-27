☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Operation Healing Forces

RICHMOND, Va. - The Bizarre Bazaar has partnered with Operation Healing Forces to host a very special charity night event on Wednesday, December 4 that will feature 450 vendors, a cocktail reception, and door prizes. Your tax deductible donations will benefit Operation Healing Forces (OHF). OHF benefits men and women in the Special Forces segment in every branch of the military by providing FREE weeklong therapeutic retreats for these courageous men and women and their spouses. The program helps them adjust and transition back to civilian life or become combat ready again to serve and protect us. “Operation Bizarre Bazaar” to benefit Operation Healing Forces is December 4th at Richmond Raceway.  To purchase your tickets, visit www.operationhealingforces.org [operationhealingforces.org] orwww.bizarrebazaar.com [bizarrebazaar.com].

