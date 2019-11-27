Gunmen force their way into home, take aim, demand ‘the money’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are looking for two gunmen who forced their way into a Hopewell home early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 1900 block of Old Iron Road at about 1:10 a.m.

"The investigation revealed the victims encountered two offenders who forced entry into the victim’s residence armed with handguns," a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. "During the home invasion, one of the offenders demanded 'the money' while aiming the firearm at the victim."

The men eventually ran out of the home. No one was hurt.

Police offered the following descriptions of the gunmen:

#1: Black male with a slender build wearing jeans, a light color hooded sweatshirt with his face covered and wearing gloves.

#2: Black male with a slender build wearing jeans, a dark colored sweatshirt with his face covered and wearing gloves.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.