Tax tribute in Richmond marks Native American Heritage Month

Posted 12:57 pm, November 27, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Member of both the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes offered their annual tax tribute to the governor at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond.

The tribute, which marks the signing of a 1677 treaty between Governor Herbert Jeffreys, Esq., and Indian leaders, is considered the oldest continuing nation-to-nation ceremony in the United States. The ceremony also honors Native American Heritage Month.

"I was proud to welcome Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribal members today for Virginia's 342nd annual tax tribute ceremony," Virginia Governor Ralph Northan said. "As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month and Thanksgiving tomorrow, let's all pause to honor the rich history and contributions of our native Virginians."

