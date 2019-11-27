Thanksgiving Motivation: ‘Pause, reflect, and think about what you’re grateful for’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown provided the following Monday Motivation for the week of Thanksgiving:

What's up CBS 6 family? I`m Shelby Brown with your Monday Motivation.

There`s a quote that I just love and it goes like this... Start each day with a grateful heart

Simple words, yet profound. For me it`s just another reminder to reflect on all the things that I`m blessed with and it shifts my mind from any negative thoughts that try to creep in.

For me, being grateful means to simply acknowledge that God has blessed me with many things that I appreciate. My health, my husband, children, family and friends.

And my ministry, Mission From The Heart, which allows me to serve others.

This past month our church issued a challenge for all of our members to go 30 days without complaining.

I must admit that was one of the toughest assignments I`ve had to do in quite a while - That`s not a complaint, pastor.

But, whenever I felt myself about to complain I was able to pause, reflect on something that I`m grateful for and realize that like my grandma Nana used to say there`s always somebody worse.

She used to tell us that to make us realize that the problems we thought were so bad, were just small potatoes.

That thought alone was enough to prompt us to stop complaining and to just make the most of the situation at hand.

As we move into the holiday season, I encourage you to pause, reflect and think about what you're grateful for.

In fact, I challenge you to write it down, keep that list handy and add to it often.

Keep that attitude of gratitude for the big things and the small— not just during the holidays but all year through.

You`ll be surprised what a positive impact it`ll make on your life.

Start your days with a grateful heart!