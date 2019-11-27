× Midlothian man arrested in connection to multiple robberies

RICHMOND, Va. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a commercial robbery that happened over the weekend.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, Bryce I. Bland, 22, reportedly robbed the Fas Mart convenience store in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Bland, of the 13400 block of Ridgemoor Lane in Midlothian, was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery.

Bland is also suspected of robbing the Jimmy John’s in the 3300 block of West Cary Street earlier that evening and robbing the 7-Eleven in the 4600 block of West Broad Street around 12:17 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective O. Sovine at (804) 646-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.