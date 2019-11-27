× Marine deserter – wanted for murder – arrested in Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — A Marine deserter facing a murder charge in Virginia was taken into custody Wednesday.

“We can confirm that Michael Brown has been arrested this morning in Franklin County (VA),” Capt. Phillip Young told CNN.

Brown, 22, left his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in October.

He is suspected in the killing his mother’s boyfriend in Hardy, Va. in early November.

He was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List earlier this week.

Young said Franklin County Sheriff will hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

According to a previous news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was known to frequent national parks and forests, and may be living in the woods.

He was believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons and was considered dangerous.