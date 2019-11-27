× Holiday Weekend Events: Legendary Santa, Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village & More

RICHMOND, Va.– From Legendary Santa to a Model Railroad Show, here’s a look at a few events for the Holiday Weekend.

6th Season of Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village now through Dec 8, 2019, runs nightly 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Meadow Event Park, Doswell. Christmas light and music shows, with over two million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo. Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, through Christmas Eve, Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is giving $5.00 off admission to anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy for Mason’s Toy Box. Mason’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to honor Mason Clark Thomas. Mason fought a rare childhood cancer from age 5 to age 11 and lost his battle on June 20th, 2011. Donations for teens and babies are the biggest need. Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village has partnered with Richmond Harley Davidson of Ashland to host a Toy Ride on Saturday, November 30th, benefiting Mason’s Toy Box. Approximately 200 riders are expected to take part in the Toy Ride, riders will depart for Illuminate Light Show at 5pm. All riders will receive free admission to Illuminate Light Show, with a donation of at least one new, unwrapped toy. To get more information visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/

Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum of Richmond is a tradition that spans generations. Legendary Santa will make his home there through 2pm Christmas Eve. Museum Doors open 1 hour before Legendary Santa. Special event with Santa: Sunrise and Sunset with Santa, Sensitive Santa, families with children who have sensory or other special needs are invited to a sensory-friendly visit with Legendary Santa, presented by Altria Companies Employee Community Fund, including special access to the Genworth Foundation Holiday Village, CMoR Central’s Exhibits, and the Virginia529 Fawn Shop. Details visit https://www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org/full-menu/legendary-santa/

42nd Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia Friday, November 29, through Sunday, December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street in Richmond The three-day post-holiday event features model train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature cities created by HO, O and N-scale model train enthusiasts from across Virginia. Other features include the Museum’s vintage train cars (which are only open once a year during the Model Railroad Show); Teddy Bear Express; Clydesdale horses; blacksmiths, steam engine demos and watch “Rocky Mountain Express” on the Giant Dome screen. Guests can also see the Museum’s centennial anniversary exhibition featuring photography and artifacts that tell the story of Richmond’s booming train station during its years in operation (1919-1975). The Model Railroad Show is included with Museum admission, which is $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors and $10 for preschool-age children. Museum members and children two and under are admitted free. The Museum offers discounts for military, teachers and EBT cardholders. Dome tickets to see “Rocky Mountain Express” are additional. For more information visit www.smv.org.

The holiday season brings many events and activities for the whole family to Richmond, including the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The holiday tradition features one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, firepit with s’mores and hot chocolate (for purchase); nightly family activities & more. The region’s ultimate holiday extravaganza. This year’s theme “Magic in the Air” is inspired by things that fly. Fireflies and flying pigs, spaceships and unicorns take flight across the Garden, suspended on radiant wings of light and even an astronaut made of lights. The show runs from 5pm-10pm every night, closed on December 24th and 25th. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. For more information call at 804-262-9887 or visit them online at www.lewisginter.org.

4th Annual RVA Holiday Day Party by KLM Scholarship Foundation, the Hottest Holiday Day Party in RVA, December 7, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM AT Main Stage, 112 North 5th Street, Richmond. Music By DJ DRAKE, and hosted by CBS 6’s Shelby Brown. There will be a Cash Bar, Free Hors D’oeuvres (between 3:00pm – 4:30pm) Reserved Seating is available. Door Prizes. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-rva-holiday-day-party-tickets-69461285575. Funds raised will benefit book scholarships.

Salsa Night at the Vineyard Estate at New Kent Winery, Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 -10pm, 6800 New Kent Highway, New Kent, Virginia.

Salsa Connection Dance Company is back to teach you the moves and DJ Kevlar will keep the music playing. After lessons, dancing until 10pm. Wine and dinner available. Tickets available https://newkentwinery.com/calendar/2019/4/27/salsa-night-at-new-kent-winery or https://newkentwinery.com/

Soul Santa is returning to Richmond at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 West Leigh Street, Richmond. His visit will be part of the museum’s annual holiday open house Saturday, Dec. 7 & 14, noon – 4pm, The free event features pictures with Santa, storytelling for children, arts and crafts, and refreshments. For more details: http://www.blackhistorymuseum.org or (804) 780-9093. The museum is closed November 28 & 29 and open November 30, 10 AM – 5 PM. For more details visit https://www.blackhistorymuseum.org/

HAMILTON through December 8 at the Altria Theater. Due to heavy traffic Broadway In Richmond is suggesting a few things. Patrons are encouraged to use car services such as Uber, Lyft, and taxis, walk, and to arrive at the theater earlier than usual due to long entry and will call lines. Altria Theater patrons may park in VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) parking facilities near the venue and street parking is also available in the area, though limited, including three (3) handicapped parking spots on Main Street just west of Laurel Street. For more information visit https://www.altriatheater.com/visit/directions-parking [altriatheater.com]. Please note some parking decks and lots in the area are cash only while others are credit cards only. Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. Digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance. Details at the Altria Theater https://www.altriatheater.com/

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).