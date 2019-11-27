☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Holiday Cyber Shopping Safety

Posted 1:24 pm, November 27, 2019, by and

RICHMOND, Va. - While there are those who enjoy the thrill of shopping in stores on Black Friday, there are millions of people who enjoy on-line shopping from home on Cyber Monday. Although it's convenient, you have to be vigiliant. Darrell Carpenter, PH.D., Director of the Center for Cyber Security at Longwood University, shares critical information that can reduce your vulnerability and save you from cyber criminals this holiday season. For more information visit http://www.longwood.edu/business/cybersecurity/

