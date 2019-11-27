Let caring Ja’mia bring joy to your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ja'mia is a bubbly nine-year-old girl who is an absolute joy to be around! She can brighten any room and bring so much happiness to anyone’s life.

Ja'mia loves her stuffed animals and genuinely cares and nurtures them. She enjoys playing outside, horseback riding and riding her bike.

Ja'mia also likes to play with her LOL dolls. Ja'mia does very well in school and enjoys all of the friendships she makes there. Ja'mia is able to make friends easily and it is often said that she is a joy to be around. Ja'mia is yearning for a family to adopt her and would really like to have other siblings and is open to the possibility of having a family dog. Ja'mia would love to have a forever home that can reciprocate love, shower her with support and encouragement, and help her to become the amazing young person she is to become.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.