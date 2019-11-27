Police ID suspect wanted in hit-and-run that injured 2 behind Richmond 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking the public to help locate a 24-year-old suspect wanted in an October hit-and-run that injured two people in Richmond.

Richmond Police responded to the alleyway behind 7-Eleven between Cary and South Pine streets just before 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

"Officers arrived and located a female and a male who reported they had been walking in the alley when a vehicle entered the alley, struck the victims and left the scene," Richmond Police officials said. "The female was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening. The male was treated at the scene."

Police said Wednesday that Damon Battle-Gill, of the 700 block of South Pine Street., is believed to have been driving the vehicle that hit two people before leaving the scene of the crash.

Detectives released a photo of Battle-Gill, but said he has recently cut his hair.

The car involved was located nearly a week after the crash, according to police.

VCU student: Car was moving 'really quickly' and 'swerving'

Katelyn Tilts said she was walking to the convenience store with a group of friends when she saw headlights.

“A car came around the corner really quickly and was swerving,” Tilts recalled. “The driver was swerving, but started going directly at me and hit me head-on.”

The 18-year-old tried to run from the car’s path in the alleyway behind the 7-Eleven.

“I remember thinking that it hurt so bad that I didn’t know how I would be able to make it until the ambulance got there,” Tilts cried.

She remembered the impact forced her head to hit the car’s hood. Her leg was also badly injured.

The suspect had left an altercation inside the convenience store prior to hitting the pedestrians, according to police.

A 7-Eleven employee and a witness told CBS 6 the argument involved the suspect and a couple of customers.

Anyone with information about the location of Battle-Gill is asked to call Major Crimes Detective T. Owens at 804-646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.