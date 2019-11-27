Armed with a gun and a box cutter, masked men rob breakfast crowd at Waffle House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for two gunmen who robbed customers at a Chesterfield Waffle House.

The men entered the Hopkins Road restaurant around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23.

"[The men] entered the business, one displaying a handgun and one displaying a box cutter. The suspect with the firearm approached two customers and took cash and other items from them," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The other suspect attempted to steal the cash register but was unsuccessful."

Police provided the following suspect descriptions:

#1 Black male who appeared to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a white jacket, a mask, dark-colored pants with a red stripe and light-colored shoes. He was armed with a handgun with a chrome or silver slide.

#2 Black male who appeared to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants and a mask. He was armed with a box cutter.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.