☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Armed with a gun and a box cutter, masked men rob breakfast crowd at Waffle House

Posted 11:50 am, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, November 27, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for two gunmen who robbed customers at a Chesterfield Waffle House.

The men entered the Hopkins Road restaurant around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23.

"[The men] entered the business, one displaying a handgun and one displaying a box cutter. The suspect with the firearm approached two customers and took cash and other items from them," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The other suspect attempted to steal the cash register but was unsuccessful."

Photo Gallery

Police provided the following suspect descriptions:

#1 Black male who appeared to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a white jacket, a mask, dark-colored pants with a red stripe and light-colored shoes. He was armed with a handgun with a chrome or silver slide.

#2 Black male who appeared to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants and a mask. He was armed with a box cutter.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.