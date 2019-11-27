Wrong-way driver killed on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the wrong-way driver killed on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning in Prince George County.

“A 2014 Kia Soul was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-95. The Kia had stopped in the left northbound lane when it was struck head-on by a northbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the wrong-way vehicle,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Kia, Charles D. Allen, 74, of Coaldale, Penn., died at the scene.”

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police are still investigating why Allen was traveling the wrong way.

The crash was reported at about 2:07 a.m. near the 36 mile marker.

