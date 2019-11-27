RICHMOND, Va. - Audacity Brass Band is a ten piece band that uses New Orleans instruments and influences to create a rocking jam band sound with a funk-fusion twist. The Audacity Brass Band has two upcoming performances that you don't want to miss! You can enjoy them LIVE Saturday, November 30th, they will perform at the Olde Salem Brewing Company in Salem, Virginia throughout the day. Check them out on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31st at 8 pm, the ensemble will perform the Academy Center for the Arts in Lynchburg, Virginia. For more information on the band visit www.audacitybrassband.com
