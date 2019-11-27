☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Annual Medicare Open Enrollment

Posted 1:22 pm, November 27, 2019, by and

 

RICHMOND, Va. - Choosing a medical plan is one of the most important decisions that a person will make and now is the time to think about your options. Medicare annual enrollment is available October 15 - November 7. Michael Vayette of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Virginia gives us important tips for navigating the annual enrollment season. To find helpful resources call 800-765-6075 (TTY: 711). You may also visit www.UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

 

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNITEDHEALTHCARE*}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.