Annual Medicare Open Enrollment

RICHMOND, Va. - Choosing a medical plan is one of the most important decisions that a person will make and now is the time to think about your options. Medicare annual enrollment is available October 15 - November 7. Michael Vayette of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Virginia gives us important tips for navigating the annual enrollment season. To find helpful resources call 800-765-6075 (TTY: 711). You may also visit www.UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNITEDHEALTHCARE*}