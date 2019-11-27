× 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show

RICHMOND, Va.- 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia Presented by Dominion Energy

Friday, November 29, through Sunday, December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street in Richmond The three-day post-holiday event features model train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature cities created by HO, O and N-scale model train enthusiasts from across Virginia. Other features include the Museum’s vintage train cars (which are only open once a year during the Model Railroad Show); Teddy Bear Express; Clydesdale horses; blacksmiths, steam engine demos and watch “Rocky Mountain Express” on the giant Dome screen. Guests can also see the Museum’s centennial anniversary exhibition featuring photography and artifacts that tell the story of Richmond’s booming train station during its years in operation (1919-1975).

The Model Railroad Show is included with Museum admission, which is $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors and $10 for preschool-age children. Museum members and children two and under are admitted free. The Museum offers discounts for military, teachers and EBT cardholders. Dome tickets to see “Rocky Mountain Express” are additional. For more information visit www.smv.org.