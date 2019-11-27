4 Easy No-Bake Thanksgiving Treats

RICHMOND, Va. - Get the friends and family gathered up and have some fun making these! They’re all really easy and fun, sure to please little and big kids alike! The ingredients are inexpensive and easily found in the cookies and baking section of your local store. You can also easily cater to food sensitivities by purchasing gluten-free cookies, non-dairy chocolates and sugar-free cookies and ingredients. www.bikinipanini.com
Easy No-Bake Pilgrim Cookie Hats
Prep Time
5 mins
Ingredients
- Brown food gel
- orange food gel
- Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies
- Rolo chewy caramels , unwrapped
- yellow M&Ms
Directions
- In a small microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips in the microwave in 30 second intervals until smooth. Stir in the food gel until combined and orange. Using a spatula, transfer melted chocolate to a small Ziploc bag; snip off a small corner.
- With the chocolate-covered side of the Keebler cookie facing up, pipe some of the dyed brown food gel in the center. Place a Rolo candy on top, pipe a line of the orange gel around the bottom of the Rolo. Dot a small amount of the gel onto an M&M, and then place it up against the Rolo to form a “buckle.”
- Allow the “glue” to set for 5 or so minutes and enjoy!
Easy No-Bake Pretzel Turkeys
Prep Time
5 mins
Ingredients
- waxed paper
- Pretzel Crisps
- White food gel
- red food gel
- semi-sweet chocolate chips
- candy corn
Directions
- Place pretzels on some waxed paper.
- Pipe some white food gel into the top two holes of the pretzel, and the middle hole, continuing downward. Place a chocolate chip in each of the top two holes. Press a candy corn, pointed end downward, on the center chocolate. Pipe a tiny amount of the red-dyed chocolate next to the beak to form the “wattle.”
- Allow the “glue” to set for 5 or so minutes and enjoy!
Oreo Turkeys
Prep Time
5 mins
Ingredients
- white food gel
- red food gel
- golden Oreos
- mini golden Oreos
- mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
- candy corns, halved
Directions
- Gently separate a large Oreo cookie, leaving the filling intact. Press the tips of 6 candy corns into the filling. Pipe a small amount of the white food gel onto the filling and adhere the top of the Oreo cookie back on. Pipe a small amount of the white chocolate near the bottom of the Oreo cookie; place a mini Oreo cookie on top of that. Pipe a small amount of white food gel onto the mini cookie; dot with two mini chocolate chips and half a candy corn. Pipe a tiny amount of the red-dyed chocolate next to the beak to form the “wattle.”
- Allow the “glue” to set for 5 or so minutes and enjoy!
Chocolate Acorns
Prep Time
5 mins
Ingredients
- Mini Nilla wafers
- Hershey’s Kisses
- Brown or black food food gel
- Mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
- Pipe a small amount of the brown food gel onto the flat side of each cookie and immediately press a Hershey’s kiss on top to attach it. Place on the prepared baking sheet, cookie side down, and repeat with the remaining cookies and kisses; place in the freezer for 5 minutes to set.
- Pipe a smidge of the brown food gel onto a mini chocolate chip and attach it to the top of the wafer to create the stem.
- Place back onto the baking sheet until all the acorns are finished. Freeze for another 5 minutes to set completely.