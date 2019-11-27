4 Easy No-Bake Thanksgiving Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Get the friends and family gathered up and have some fun making these! They’re all really easy and fun, sure to please little and big kids alike! The ingredients are inexpensive and easily found in the cookies and baking section of your local store. You can also easily cater to food sensitivities by purchasing gluten-free cookies, non-dairy chocolates and sugar-free cookies and ingredients. www.bikinipanini.com

Easy No-Bake Pilgrim Cookie Hats

Prep Time

5 mins

Ingredients

Brown food gel

orange food gel

Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies

Rolo chewy caramels , unwrapped

yellow M&Ms

Directions

In a small microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips in the microwave in 30 second intervals until smooth. Stir in the food gel until combined and orange. Using a spatula, transfer melted chocolate to a small Ziploc bag; snip off a small corner. With the chocolate-covered side of the Keebler cookie facing up, pipe some of the dyed brown food gel in the center. Place a Rolo candy on top, pipe a line of the orange gel around the bottom of the Rolo. Dot a small amount of the gel onto an M&M, and then place it up against the Rolo to form a “buckle.” Allow the “glue” to set for 5 or so minutes and enjoy!

Easy No-Bake Pretzel Turkeys

Prep Time

5 mins

Ingredients

waxed paper

Pretzel Crisps

White food gel

red food gel

semi-sweet chocolate chips

candy corn

Directions

Place pretzels on some waxed paper. Pipe some white food gel into the top two holes of the pretzel, and the middle hole, continuing downward. Place a chocolate chip in each of the top two holes. Press a candy corn, pointed end downward, on the center chocolate. Pipe a tiny amount of the red-dyed chocolate next to the beak to form the “wattle.” Allow the “glue” to set for 5 or so minutes and enjoy!

Oreo Turkeys

Prep Time

5 mins

Ingredients

white food gel

red food gel

golden Oreos

mini golden Oreos

mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

candy corns, halved

Directions

Gently separate a large Oreo cookie, leaving the filling intact. Press the tips of 6 candy corns into the filling. Pipe a small amount of the white food gel onto the filling and adhere the top of the Oreo cookie back on. Pipe a small amount of the white chocolate near the bottom of the Oreo cookie; place a mini Oreo cookie on top of that. Pipe a small amount of white food gel onto the mini cookie; dot with two mini chocolate chips and half a candy corn. Pipe a tiny amount of the red-dyed chocolate next to the beak to form the “wattle.” Allow the “glue” to set for 5 or so minutes and enjoy!

Chocolate Acorns

Prep Time

5 mins

Ingredients

Mini Nilla wafers

Hershey’s Kisses

Brown or black food food gel

Mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions