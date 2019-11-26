Understanding the impact of family caregiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for nature's bounty. It is also a time to celebrate and be thankful for family. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, approximately 44 million Americans provide 37 billion hours of unpaid "informal" care each year for adult family members and friends with chronic illness. The financial impact can't be devastating for caregivers. Certified Financial Planner Jeremy D. Shipp, CFP, CLU, RICP, WMCP of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC discusses ways to lessen the emotional strain and negative financial impact of family caregiving. For additional information, visit http://www.rcplanners.com/ [rcplanners.com].