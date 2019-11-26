Students serenade Chesterfield teacher, surprises him with Hamilton tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A group of Chesterfield County students knew how much their social studies teacher, Alex Addison, loves the hit musical "Hamilton.” So, they decided to raise money to buy him tickets to the musical.

The James River High School students serenaded their teacher with a song.

“Alexander Addison, his name is Alexander Addison and there’s a million things to thank you for, but just you wait, just you wait. Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be your students now, look around, look around at how lucky we are to be your students now. History is happening at James River and you just happen to be the greatest teacher in the world.”

A student then presented Addison with the surprise Hamilton tickets.

"This past month students and faculty have been raising money for two tickets for you and your wife to see Hamilton,” said one student. “Not only were we able to give you orchestra seats for the play, but we were also got you dinner reservations at Lemaire beforehand.”

“Thank you so much for everything you do and the passion you put into teaching us every day. This is our way of showing our appreciation,” the student continued.

Addison gave the student a hug and thanked the students as they applauded and cheered.

“I’m speechless, thank you guys so much. All the nice things you said means so much,” said Addison.

Chesterfield Public Schools posted the video to Facebook saying they loved the thoughtful gesture.