Police: Chesterfield shooting victims shot each other

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – One man has been arrested and the other is still hospitalized after they shot each other Monday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Chesterfield Avenue in the Ettrick area for reports of a shooting at about 8:20 p.m. Once on scene, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries.

A short time later, another man with a gunshot wound was found on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights. That man, identified as 29-year-old Wallace M. Delk Jr., was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation indicates that Delk and the other man shot each other.

Delk, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.